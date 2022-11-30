Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,584.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,600,907 shares in the company, valued at $42,342,856.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner bought 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $199,617.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $199,689.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner purchased 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,813. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

