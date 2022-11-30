Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,733,053 shares of company stock worth $27,151,614. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

