Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $330.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $694.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

