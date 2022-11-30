Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 5,642 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTV traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.46. 53,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.