Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 5,642 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VTV traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.46. 53,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.