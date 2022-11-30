Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Shares of SO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

