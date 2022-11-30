Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $630,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,322 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $4,477,547 and sold 152,450 shares worth $6,833,374. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,710. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $331.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

