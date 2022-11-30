Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $730,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. 15,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,932. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

