Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $730,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Down 1.7 %
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
