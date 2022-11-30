Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. 11,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,252. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

