Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,545. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

