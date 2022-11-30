Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

ABT stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. 69,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,425. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

