Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock remained flat at $110.09 on Wednesday. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,787. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

