Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.