Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.57% of Textron worth $73,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Textron by 38.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. 3,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

