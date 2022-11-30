Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $29,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.06. 15,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,888. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,728,514 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

