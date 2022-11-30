Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

