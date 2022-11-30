Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $92.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,038 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $92,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,805. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

