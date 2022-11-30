Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $99.73 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $99,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.56. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

