Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $61,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 219,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. 43,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,479. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

