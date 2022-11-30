Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,074 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $81,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

