Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 44,915 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,341 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 44,915 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Southwest Airlines worth $53,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 30,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

