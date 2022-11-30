Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of RTOXF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.