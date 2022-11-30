Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

TSE BNS traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,976. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$95.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

