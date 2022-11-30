Royal Bank of Canada Trims Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Target Price to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 268,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

