Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $84,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

