Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RUPRF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rupert Resources in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.