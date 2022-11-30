RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 20%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 255,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 170,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RYU Apparel Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

