Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Holdings Trimmed by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

