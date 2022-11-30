Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Down 3.1%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.75. 1,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

