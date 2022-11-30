SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $116.36 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,002,593,900,412 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
