Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

About Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

