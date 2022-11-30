SALT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,614.99 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, SALT has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $10,614.99 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00245751 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03249819 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,809.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

