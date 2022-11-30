Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $9.23 on Monday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

