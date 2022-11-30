Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.50

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 59953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

