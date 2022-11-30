Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

Shares of SLLDY traded down 0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 6.40. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,107. Sanlam has a 1 year low of 5.02 and a 1 year high of 10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sanlam in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, commercial insurance products; reinsurance products; financial planning and retirement, personal motor and property, solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

