SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s (NASDAQ:SVRE) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 30th

SaverOne 2014’s (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 30th. SaverOne 2014 had issued 2,941,918 shares in its initial public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $12,150,121 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

