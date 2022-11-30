Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Schlumberger by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,777,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,089,000 after buying an additional 1,041,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,777,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. 87,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.