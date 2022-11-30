Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 93,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,685,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

