Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,859. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.