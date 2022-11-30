Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,284.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCOTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scout24 from €73.00 ($75.26) to €75.00 ($77.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scout24 from €69.00 ($71.13) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scout24 from €72.00 ($74.23) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €57.00 ($58.76) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $62.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.