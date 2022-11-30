Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 5,617 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 138,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 543,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

