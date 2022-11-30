Sculptor Capital LP Buys 376,371 Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,443,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

