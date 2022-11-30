Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,982,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,951,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Coupa Software by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

