Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFE opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

