Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.24% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 981,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 662,185 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

