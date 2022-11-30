Sculptor Capital LP Has $242,000 Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 308,962.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DiamondHead by 61.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondHead by 64.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

DHHCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

