Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 337,499 Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,499 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Down 28.4 %

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.