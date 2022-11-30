Secret (SIE) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $2,101.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0049221 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,586.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

