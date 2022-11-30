Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives $122.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

SCTBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.