Seele-N Price Down 17% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $889,718.88 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.25 or 1.00015456 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00246049 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00292944 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $893,263.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.