Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director Sells $253,319.04 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

